Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Rises By 4,739.9%

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 934,100 shares, an increase of 4,739.9% from the August 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLDI opened at $140.34 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12 month low of $139.60 and a 12 month high of $175.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.59.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,143,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 393,585 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 573.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 418,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 356,473 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the first quarter worth about $1,971,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 1st quarter worth about $1,743,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $785,000.

