Short Interest in Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Expands By 142.3%

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 142.3% from the August 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 105.0 days.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DSKIF remained flat at $30.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.35.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company is involved in the treatment and recycling of waste oil and sludge, as well as collection, transportation, treatment, and recycling of industrial waste. It also develops, produces, and sells Pane-roll and Daiseki Coat concrete release agents; Daiseki Pla-coat plastic release agents; and Daiseki Proof rustpoofing agents.

