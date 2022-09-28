Short Interest in Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Declines By 98.3%

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the August 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Edenred Price Performance

EDNMY traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.15. 33,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,842. Edenred has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.68.

Get Edenred alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EDNMY. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Edenred from €35.00 ($35.71) to €42.00 ($42.86) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Edenred from €54.20 ($55.31) to €54.40 ($55.51) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edenred from €52.00 ($53.06) to €53.00 ($54.08) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Edenred from €56.00 ($57.14) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Edenred from €53.00 ($54.08) to €56.00 ($57.14) in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

About Edenred

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edenred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.