Short Interest in EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Increases By 126.7%

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 126.7% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EDPFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on EDP – Energias de Portugal from €5.50 ($5.61) to €5.70 ($5.82) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on EDP – Energias de Portugal from €5.12 ($5.22) to €6.10 ($6.22) in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

Shares of EDPFY traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.35. 44,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,241. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $58.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day moving average is $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19.

EDP – Energias de Portugal ( OTCMKTS:EDPFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that EDP – Energias de Portugal will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the production, transmission, distribution, and commercialization of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Brazil, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

