Short Interest in Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCP) Drops By 83.8%

Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 83.8% from the August 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Energem Price Performance

NASDAQ ENCP remained flat at $10.14 during trading on Wednesday. 132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,863. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05. Energem has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $10.15.

Get Energem alerts:

Institutional Trading of Energem

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENCP. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energem in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,908,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energem in the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Energem in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,890,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Energem in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Energem in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energem

Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the energy industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.