Short Interest in Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Declines By 89.8%

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 89.8% from the August 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Evolution AB (publ) from SEK 1,230 to SEK 1,170 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

EVVTY stock traded up $4.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.99. 178,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,946. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.64. Evolution AB has a one year low of $69.57 and a one year high of $181.74.

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino and slots solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino gaming table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as computers, smartphones, tablets, etc.

