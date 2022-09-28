Short Interest in Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Grows By 125.2%

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,500 shares, an increase of 125.2% from the August 31st total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Fibra Danhos Price Performance
GRFFF stock remained flat at $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01. Fibra Danhos has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $1.17.
