Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Grows By 223.9%

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, a growth of 223.9% from the August 31st total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTRI traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,090. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.64. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $17.26.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.57%. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

