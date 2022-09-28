Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Decreases By 66.0%

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 66.0% from the August 31st total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,209,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,804,000 after buying an additional 51,730 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 875,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,756,000 after acquiring an additional 32,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 455,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,416,000 after acquiring an additional 76,984 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $34,398,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTEC traded up $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,663. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $105.24 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd.

