Short Interest in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Grows By 488.0%

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 488.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 542,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.90. 12,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,031. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.13. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $43.14 and a 12 month high of $53.90.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.