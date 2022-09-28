Short Interest in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Grows By 488.0%

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 488.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 542,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.90. 12,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,031. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.13. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $43.14 and a 12 month high of $53.90.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
