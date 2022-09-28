Short Interest in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) Decreases By 88.8%

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decline of 88.8% from the August 31st total of 223,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of FTAC Hera Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HERA. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $41,607,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,247,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,719,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 3,200.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $7,709,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

FTAC Hera Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.92. 18,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,886. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. FTAC Hera Acquisition has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $9.92.

About FTAC Hera Acquisition

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

