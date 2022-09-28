Short Interest in Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB) Declines By 67.3%

Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 67.3% from the August 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWEB stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $6.38. The stock had a trading volume of 223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average is $7.28. Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

