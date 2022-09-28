Short Interest in GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM) Drops By 52.9%

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the August 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of GSRM stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,226. GSR II Meteora Acquisition has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.92.

Get GSR II Meteora Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,341,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,925,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $816,000.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Company Profile

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the software, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, mobility, and transportation sectors, as well as companies that help to address environmental, social, and governance related issues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GSR II Meteora Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSR II Meteora Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.