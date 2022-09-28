Short Interest in Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAIW) Drops By 63.6%

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Guardforce AI Trading Down 17.3 %

Shares of GFAIW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 555 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,311. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.13. Guardforce AI has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $1.34.

