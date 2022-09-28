Short Interest in Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF) Decreases By 77.8%

Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Haivision Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Haivision Systems stock traded down 0.24 on Wednesday, hitting 2.78. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,790. Haivision Systems has a 12-month low of 2.40 and a 12-month high of 6.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Haivision Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

About Haivision Systems

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions worldwide. It offers Makito Series, a range of products designs to encode and decode 4K/UHD HEVC and H.264 video formats, and low latency end-to-end streaming over IP suitable for live and interactive video applications; KB Series, a software encoder and transcoder that delivers high-quality video streaming for resolutions up to 4K/UHD; Kraken, a software-based high-low latency tactical live video encoder and transcoder for video streams to traverse different networks and feed enterprise distribution networks; Haivision Media Platform, a software platform provides low latency and live video distribution; Haivision/CineMassive CineNet, a software platform for situational awareness and real-time decision making in mission-critical command and control environments; Haivision Element Management System, a cloud software-based solution which enables the streamlined management and monitoring of geographically distributed edge devices within a single web-based graphical user interface; Haivision SRT Gateway, a hybrid software-based solution for secure routing of live video streams across different types of IP networks; Haivision Hub, a cloud-based service for live and low latency media routing across the Microsoft Azure network; Haivision Connect, a cloud software as a service platform for delivering live and on-demand content to video portals and web sites; Haivision Connect DVR, a cloud-based service that connects multi-site ministries; and SRT Streaming Protocol that optimizes streaming performance across unpredictable networks.

