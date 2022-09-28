Short Interest in Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Declines By 89.6%

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 89.6% from the August 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Indra Sistemas Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ISMAY traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 464 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,229. Indra Sistemas has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.77.

Indra Sistemas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.0565 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Indra Sistemas’s payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Indra Sistemas Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISMAY shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut Indra Sistemas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €7.50 ($7.65) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Indra Sistemas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Indra Sistemas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Indra Sistemas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

(Get Rating)

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.

Read More

