Short Interest in Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Declines By 89.6%

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 89.6% from the August 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Indra Sistemas Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ISMAY traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 464 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,229. Indra Sistemas has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.77.
Indra Sistemas Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.0565 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Indra Sistemas’s payout ratio is presently 10.42%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Indra Sistemas Company Profile
Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Indra Sistemas (ISMAY)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Indra Sistemas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indra Sistemas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.