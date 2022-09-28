Short Interest in International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Drops By 88.7%

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 88.7% from the August 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
International Zeolite Stock Down 21.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS IZCFF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. 11,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913. International Zeolite has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12.
International Zeolite Company Profile
