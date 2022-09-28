Short Interest in International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Drops By 88.7%

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 88.7% from the August 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

International Zeolite Stock Down 21.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IZCFF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. 11,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913. International Zeolite has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12.

International Zeolite Company Profile

International Zeolite Corp. explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Development, and Retail and Commercial. The company also produces and distributes natural zeolite and zeolite-infused products for environment, livestock, and agriculture industries; and develops, markets, and sells industrial commercial products from the production of its properties, as well as supplies raw materials from third party suppliers.

