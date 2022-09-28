Short Interest in Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Rises By 120.6%

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 775,500 shares, a growth of 120.6% from the August 31st total of 351,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 271,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Inuvo by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 28,691 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Inuvo by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 91,700 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Inuvo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in Inuvo by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 707,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Inuvo by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,805,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 138,100 shares during the last quarter. 20.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inuvo Trading Up 4.9 %

INUV stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,373. Inuvo has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.88.

About Inuvo

Inuvo ( NYSEAMERICAN:INUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

