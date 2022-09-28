Short Interest in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Drops By 87.5%

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 741,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 12,726 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 29.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 591,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 135,698 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the first quarter worth about $2,258,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 11.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 465.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the period.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,122. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $10.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.56.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement

About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

