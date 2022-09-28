Short Interest in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Increases By 1,634.5%

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, an increase of 1,634.5% from the August 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.03% of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISHG opened at $63.27 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $63.26 and a 52-week high of $80.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.31.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.