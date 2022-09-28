Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Increases By 3,097.4%

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,700 shares, a growth of 3,097.4% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
IBTJ stock opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $25.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.83.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
