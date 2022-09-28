Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Increases By 3,097.4%

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,700 shares, a growth of 3,097.4% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IBTJ stock opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $25.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.83.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 381,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 210.5% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 26,674 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.