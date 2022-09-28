Short Interest in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Decreases By 91.0%

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a drop of 91.0% from the August 31st total of 682,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGOV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Wilshire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wilshire Advisors LLC now owns 101,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,595,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 589,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after acquiring an additional 65,315 shares during the period.

IGOV traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.70. 3,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,394. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.91. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $35.79 and a 1-year high of $51.93.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

