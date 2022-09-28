Short Interest in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICW) Drops By 70.8%

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 70.8% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Jack Creek Investment Stock Performance

JCICW stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.25. 9,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,796. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18. Jack Creek Investment has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.82.

Get Jack Creek Investment alerts:

Institutional Trading of Jack Creek Investment

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment stock. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 359,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

See Also

