Short Interest in Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Declines By 63.1%

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 63.1% from the August 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Juggernaut Exploration Price Performance

JUGRF remained flat at $0.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11. Juggernaut Exploration has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.19.

About Juggernaut Exploration

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for precious and base metal deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Midas property covering an area of 16,671 hectares located in the Skeena Mining District, British Columbia; and the Empire property covering an area of 16,399 hectares located in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia.

