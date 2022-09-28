Short Interest in Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Rises By 214.0%

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,513,800 shares, an increase of 214.0% from the August 31st total of 3,030,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,642.7 days.
Juventus Football Club Price Performance
Shares of JVTSF stock remained flat at $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36. Juventus Football Club has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.86.
Juventus Football Club Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Juventus Football Club (JVTSF)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
Receive News & Ratings for Juventus Football Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juventus Football Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.