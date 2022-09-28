Short Interest in Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Rises By 214.0%

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,513,800 shares, an increase of 214.0% from the August 31st total of 3,030,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,642.7 days.

Shares of JVTSF stock remained flat at $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36. Juventus Football Club has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.86.

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. operates as a professional football club in Italy. The company participates in national and international football competitions, as well as organizes matches. It is also involved in licensing television and media rights; sponsorship activities; direct retail, e-commerce, and brand licensing for the creation of products, as well as the marketing of additional services to fans; management of players' registration rights; sale of advertising space; and operation of a stadium and museum.

