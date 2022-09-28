Short Interest in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) Declines By 80.6%

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 80.6% from the August 31st total of 15,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kismet Acquisition Three Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KIII remained flat at $9.90 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 35,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,018. Kismet Acquisition Three has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $9.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kismet Acquisition Three

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Kismet Acquisition Three by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Kismet Acquisition Three by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Kismet Acquisition Three by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 29,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 11,225 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. 61.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kismet Acquisition Three

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

