Short Interest in Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Expands By 190.1%

Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,900 shares, a growth of 190.1% from the August 31st total of 126,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 765,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Know Labs Price Performance
OTCMKTS:KNWN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,338. The company has a market capitalization of $110.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.40. Know Labs has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00.
About Know Labs
