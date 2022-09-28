Short Interest in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOA) Increases By 2,311.1%

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 2,311.1% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOA opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $10.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.09.

Institutional Trading of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOA. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,503,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,892,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,311,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition by 489.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 647,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after buying an additional 537,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

About Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Waxahachie, Texas.

