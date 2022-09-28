Short Interest in Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Grows By 101.8%

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 101.8% from the August 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 443,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Mitsubishi Estate Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS MITEY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,806. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Mitsubishi Estate has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate ( OTCMKTS:MITEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 7.60%.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 18 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

