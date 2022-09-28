Short Interest in MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Grows By 919.3%

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a growth of 919.3% from the August 31st total of 5,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 380,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MOGU Stock Performance

Shares of MOGU stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,209. MOGU has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $13.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40.

Get MOGU alerts:

About MOGU

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products, including beauty products and accessories provided by third party merchants, as well as personal care, food, and medical beauty products.

Receive News & Ratings for MOGU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MOGU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.