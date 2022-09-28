Short Interest in MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Grows By 919.3%

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a growth of 919.3% from the August 31st total of 5,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 380,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
MOGU Stock Performance
Shares of MOGU stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,209. MOGU has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $13.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40.
About MOGU
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MOGU (MOGU)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for MOGU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MOGU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.