Short Interest in Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Decreases By 28.7%

Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the August 31st total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOSPF. Morgan Stanley cut Neoen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut Neoen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Neoen Stock Performance

Shares of NOSPF opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. Neoen has a one year low of $38.92 and a one year high of $45.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.92.

About Neoen

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the design, development, finance, construction project management, and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates solar, wind, and energy storage plants. It operates in Argentina, Ecuador, El Salvador, Jamaica, Mexico, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Mozambique, Portugal, Zambia, Sweden, Croatia, and Australia.

