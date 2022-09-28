Short Interest in NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Grows By 104.6%

NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 995,600 shares, an increase of 104.6% from the August 31st total of 486,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,489.0 days.

NEXTDC Price Performance

NXDCF stock remained flat at $5.89 during trading on Wednesday. NEXTDC has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $9.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average of $7.65.

About NEXTDC

NEXTDC Limited, a technology company, provides data center outsourcing solutions, connectivity services, and infrastructure management software in Australia. The company offers connectivity solutions, such as interconnection and intercapital services, data centre interconnect, and cross connect; data center-as-a-service solutions; cloud solutions; and industry solutions.

