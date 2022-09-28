Short Interest in Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Declines By 99.3%

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the August 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,150,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Propanc Biopharma Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of Propanc Biopharma stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. 18,174,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,036,233. Propanc Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05.

Get Propanc Biopharma alerts:

Propanc Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Propanc Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. Its lead product is PRP, a formulation that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes acting synergistically.

Receive News & Ratings for Propanc Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propanc Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.