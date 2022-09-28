Short Interest in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Grows By 63.9%

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 63.9% from the August 31st total of 14,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of RAVE Restaurant Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,448. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 million, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66.
RAVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded RAVE Restaurant Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on RAVE Restaurant Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
