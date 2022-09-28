Short Interest in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Grows By 63.9%

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVEGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 63.9% from the August 31st total of 14,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of RAVE Restaurant Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,448. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 million, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66.

RAVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded RAVE Restaurant Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on RAVE Restaurant Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVEGet Rating) by 166.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.37% of RAVE Restaurant Group worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

