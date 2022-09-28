Short Interest in Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Decreases By 66.7%

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SFRGY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Salvatore Ferragamo from €16.00 ($16.33) to €14.50 ($14.80) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Salvatore Ferragamo from €12.70 ($12.96) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Salvatore Ferragamo from €15.00 ($15.31) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salvatore Ferragamo currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $15.20.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

Salvatore Ferragamo Stock Performance

Shares of SFRGY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.86. 6,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,226. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $13.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average is $8.28.

Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

Further Reading

