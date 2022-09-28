Short Interest in Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Declines By 50.0%

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Salzgitter Stock Performance

SZGPY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.02. 1,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $5.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Salzgitter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €28.70 ($29.29) to €19.60 ($20.00) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.64.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Featured Stories

