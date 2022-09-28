Short Interest in Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) Rises By 282.4%

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 282.4% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Scopus BioPharma stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 76,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Scopus BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Scopus BioPharma Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCPS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.24. 30,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,967. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46. Scopus BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $4.39.

About Scopus BioPharma

Scopus BioPharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformational therapeutics targeting serious diseases. The company lead development programs are immuno-oncology gene therapy for the treatment of various cancers. It offers Duet Platform, a CpG signal transducer and activator of transcription 3 (STAT3) inhibitors; and MRI-1867, rationally designed, orally available, dual-action, hybrid, and small molecule that is an inverse agonist of the endocannabinoid system/cannabinoid receptor 1, as well as an inhibitor of inducible nitric oxide synthase.

