Short Interest in Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Drops By 98.3%

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the August 31st total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.90. 144,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,730. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $45.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average of $32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC)/chlor-alkali, semiconductor silicon, silicones, electronics and functional materials, specialty chemicals, processing, and trading and specialized businesses worldwide. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

