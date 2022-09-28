Short Interest in SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Increases By 72.4%

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,276,900 shares, a growth of 72.4% from the August 31st total of 10,602,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
SJM Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SJMHF remained flat at $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday. SJM has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
About SJM
