Short Interest in SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Increases By 72.4%

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,276,900 shares, a growth of 72.4% from the August 31st total of 10,602,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

SJM Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SJMHF remained flat at $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday. SJM has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get SJM alerts:

About SJM

(Get Rating)

See Also

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

Receive News & Ratings for SJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.