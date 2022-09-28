Short Interest in Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Decreases By 56.8%

Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the August 31st total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Small Pharma Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of Small Pharma stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,731. Small Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13.

About Small Pharma

Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-acting psychedelics with therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is N,N-dimethyltryptamine assisted therapy to treat major depressive disorder. The company's product includes SPL026 Placebo, which is in clinical Phase IIA for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

