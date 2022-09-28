Short Interest in SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI) Drops By 90.9%

SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SMG Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SMGI remained flat at $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. SMG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.19.

SMG Industries Company Profile

SMG Industries Inc operates as a transportation company in the United States. It transports infrastructure components, including bridge beams and power generation transformers; wind energy components; and midstream compressors. The company is also involved in the heavy haul of production equipment, heat exchangers, coolers, construction equipment, and refinery components; transportation of natural gas compressors; flatbed freight; and crane services used to set equipment on compressor stations, pipeline infrastructure, and load drilling rig components.

