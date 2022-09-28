Short Interest in Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Increases By 100.0%

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sound Financial Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFBC. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 175,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after buying an additional 75,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 168,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after buying an additional 23,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Sound Financial Bancorp alerts:

Sound Financial Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ SFBC remained flat at $41.95 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841. The company has a market cap of $108.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.73. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.70.

Sound Financial Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sound Financial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SFBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.41 million for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 19.43%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.13%.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.