Short Interest in Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Drops By 82.1%

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the August 31st total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SMMYY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.08. The company had a trading volume of 100,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,868. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.43. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $13.78.

About Sumitomo Metal Mining

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, smelting, and refining non-ferrous metals in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mineral Resources, Smelting & Refining, and Materials. The company provides metal products, including copper, nickel/cobalt, gold/precious metal, and others; battery materials, such as nickel hydroxides, lithium nickel-cobalt-aluminum oxides, and lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide; and crystal materials, including lithium tantalates/lithium niobates, optical isolators, faraday rotators, and substitute gallium gadolinium garnet.

