Short Interest in Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Drops By 82.1%

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the August 31st total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Price Performance
Shares of SMMYY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.08. The company had a trading volume of 100,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,868. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.43. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $13.78.
About Sumitomo Metal Mining
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sumitomo Metal Mining (SMMYY)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.