Short Interest in Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Rises By 65.4%

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,481,000 shares, a growth of 65.4% from the August 31st total of 2,104,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:SURVF remained flat at $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20.

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping Mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay, a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall, and a 30.0% interest in 9 Penang Road.

