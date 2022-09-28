Short Interest in Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Rises By 112.7%

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, an increase of 112.7% from the August 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 621.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWSDF remained flat at $532.00 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $521.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $546.76. Swiss Life has a 12 month low of $408.91 and a 12 month high of $664.00.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

