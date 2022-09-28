Short Interest in T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Decreases By 40.0%

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

T&D Stock Performance

Shares of TDHOY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.75. 38,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,667. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.90. T&D has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $8.01.

Get T&D alerts:

T&D Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

T&D Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services primarily in Japan. It offers comprehensive coverage, including death benefit and medical/nursing care products through in-house sales representatives for household customers; term life insurance, disability insurance, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for T&D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T&D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.