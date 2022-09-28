Short Interest in T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Decreases By 40.0%

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
T&D Stock Performance
Shares of TDHOY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.75. 38,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,667. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.90. T&D has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $8.01.
T&D Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on T&D (TDHOY)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for T&D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T&D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.