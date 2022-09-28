Short Interest in Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Decreases By 96.8%

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the August 31st total of 122,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 401,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Telia Company AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS TLSNY traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $5.91. The stock had a trading volume of 294,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,464. Telia Company AB has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.58.
Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 6.33%. Equities analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile
Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telia Company AB (publ) (TLSNY)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.