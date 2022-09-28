Short Interest in Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Decreases By 96.8%

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the August 31st total of 122,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 401,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Telia Company AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS TLSNY traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $5.91. The stock had a trading volume of 294,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,464. Telia Company AB has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.58.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 6.33%. Equities analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 40 to SEK 41 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 33 to SEK 35 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.85.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

