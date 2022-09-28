Short Interest in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Increases By 442.9%

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 442.9% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Price Performance

NYSE EMF traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.63. 212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,447. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $18.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.34.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

