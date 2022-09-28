Short Interest in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCPW) Rises By 50.0%

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCPW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 238,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 42,056 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,942,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 174,203 shares in the last quarter.

Get Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV alerts:

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Stock Performance

Shares of THCPW remained flat at $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,701. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.