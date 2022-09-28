Short Interest in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Decreases By 95.7%

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the August 31st total of 558,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 152,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Top Ships by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49,974 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Top Ships in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Top Ships in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Top Ships in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of TOPS stock traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $2.93. 303,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,564. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.21. Top Ships has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

